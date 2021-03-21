Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.86. 314,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,534. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $251.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

