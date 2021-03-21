Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 357,038 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,503,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSGE traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

