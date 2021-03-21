Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. 1,020,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.