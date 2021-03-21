Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 230,805 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,805 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Renasant worth $36,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Renasant by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 1,106,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,297. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

