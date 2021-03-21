Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 256,380 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256,380 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of John Bean Technologies worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,593 shares of company stock worth $1,407,589. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

