Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 31,874 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,874 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of ITT worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

