Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKSI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.24. 521,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.