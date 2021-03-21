Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 86,046 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,046 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Wabash National worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,837. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.