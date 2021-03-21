Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 9,774 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,079,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.