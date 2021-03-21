Channing Capital Management LLC Takes $16.97 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,969,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 138.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 438,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,459. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.