Channing Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 311,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

NYSE HR traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $29.86. 3,334,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,067. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

