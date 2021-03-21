Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,012,367 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Pfizer worth $1,546,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 48,348,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

