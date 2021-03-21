Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of V.F. worth $754,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.63. 9,526,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

