Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,345,768 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,378,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $705,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $39.63. 60,291,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,506,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

