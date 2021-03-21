Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,578,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,722,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,783 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $687,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. 8,992,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

