Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Honeywell International worth $646,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.91. 10,110,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

