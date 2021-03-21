Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Costco Wholesale worth $786,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $278.42 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

