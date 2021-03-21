Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Billion Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,513,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,519 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Walmart worth $1,371,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.74. 19,234,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,065,000 shares of company stock worth $850,716,892. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

