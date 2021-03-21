Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Billion Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 295,113 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of QUALCOMM worth $1,414,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,599,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,962. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.