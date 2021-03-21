Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.47 Billion Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,674,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,466,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.04. 14,891,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

