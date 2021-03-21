Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $622.03 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Prologis worth $622,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after buying an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,479. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.