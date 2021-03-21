Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $647.79 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Citigroup worth $647,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. 24,079,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,404,934. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

