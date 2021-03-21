Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $847.83 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Broadcom worth $847,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.46. 10,860,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $177.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

