Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 187,133 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of The Walt Disney worth $1,446,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.