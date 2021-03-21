Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,376,222 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Bank of America worth $1,151,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,167 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 77,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 605,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 155,001 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 106,252,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,621,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

