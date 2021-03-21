Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,536 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of salesforce.com worth $932,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,072,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,573,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

CRM stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.20. 7,088,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

