Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of PepsiCo worth $1,557,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. 16,114,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.