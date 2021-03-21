Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 185,330 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,796,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 185,330 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Comcast worth $1,404,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 33,957,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,145,686. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

