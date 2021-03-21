Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 331,761 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,806,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 331,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Intel worth $1,235,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 644,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 246,409 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,951,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,816,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.