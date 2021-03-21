Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,868 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of The Procter & Gamble worth $2,073,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,262,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

