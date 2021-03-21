Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295,194 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Adobe worth $1,147,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,129. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.33. The company has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.78 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

