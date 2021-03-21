Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $672.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $629.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $364.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

