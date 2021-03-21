ChartEx Price Hits $0.0888 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $137,198.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00459643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00695867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

