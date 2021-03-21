Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00644032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032838 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,500 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

