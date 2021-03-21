Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $119.57 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00006689 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $119.57 million and approximately $558,667.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00051396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00650484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.