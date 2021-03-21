Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 225,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,869. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.