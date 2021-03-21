Chromia Market Capitalization Achieves $173.28 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Chromia has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $173.28 million and approximately $65.00 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

