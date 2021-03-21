Chronologic (DAY) Trading 59.1% Higher This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $304,197.40 and approximately $53.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.89 or 0.00641936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.