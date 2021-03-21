Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CB stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.17. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

