Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.