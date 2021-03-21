Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

ONEOK stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.