Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,010 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $202.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

