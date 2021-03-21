Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $143.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,059,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,988,769 shares of company stock worth $614,640,506 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

