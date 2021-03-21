Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,237 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.