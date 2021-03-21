Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 136,880 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 136,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

