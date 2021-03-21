Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 23,779 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $152.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

