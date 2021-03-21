Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Etsy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $686,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

