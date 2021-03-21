Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

