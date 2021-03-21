Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

