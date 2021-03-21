Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ossiam raised its position in Paycom Software by 1,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

Paycom Software stock opened at $372.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

